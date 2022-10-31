JUST IN
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 2086.60 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 64.14% to Rs 82.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 228.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 2086.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2086.601928.54 8 OPM %7.0516.12 -PBDT170.01353.31 -52 PBT105.16296.18 -64 NP82.02228.71 -64

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:21 IST

