Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 64.14% to Rs 82.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 228.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 2086.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

