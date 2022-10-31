JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India's core sectors see growth of 7.9% in September
Business Standard

TCI Express standalone net profit rises 11.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 309.90 crore

Net profit of TCI Express rose 11.02% to Rs 37.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 309.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales309.90273.44 13 OPM %16.6116.55 -PBDT53.4047.32 13 PBT49.9144.96 11 NP37.7934.04 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU