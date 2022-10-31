TCI Express standalone net profit rises 11.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 309.90 croreNet profit of TCI Express rose 11.02% to Rs 37.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 309.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 273.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales309.90273.44 13 OPM %16.6116.55 -PBDT53.4047.32 13 PBT49.9144.96 11 NP37.7934.04 11
