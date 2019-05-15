Vegetable Oil Imports Slide Around 11% In April

-
The latest data compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) revealed that the vegetable oil imports for the month of April 2019 witnessed a decline of about 11% to 1,232,283 tonnes as against 1,386,466 tonnes reported in the corresponding month last year.
SEA also noted that India's vegetable oil imports for the first six months of the oil year during November 2018 to April 2019, stood at 7,541,689 tonnes, up around 3% from 7,318,295 tonnes reported in the same period last year. During November 2018 - April 2019, the import of refined oil (RBD Palmolein) increased to 1,199,052 tonnes from 980,353 tonnes in same period of last year- marking a rise of 22%.
