Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company recommends inteirm dividend
UFlex spurts after Q3 PAT soars 96% YoY to Rs 313 cr
Welspun Corp acquires NCDs of Sintex under CIRP
Tata Coffee slips after Q4 FY22 PAT falls 7% YoY to Rs 42 cr
Government Notifies Guidelines For Extended Producers Responsibility On Plastic Packaging
-
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2022.
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2022.
Motor & General Finance Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 37.45 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8459 shares in the past one month.
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 4.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
TPL Plastech Ltd tumbled 6.59% to Rs 160.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4485 shares in the past one month.
Mcleod Russel India Ltd corrected 6.58% to Rs 20.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54667 shares in the past one month.
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd slipped 6.35% to Rs 6.93. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24669 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU