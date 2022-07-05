Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2022.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 July 2022.

Motor & General Finance Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 37.45 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8459 shares in the past one month.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 4.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd tumbled 6.59% to Rs 160.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4485 shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd corrected 6.58% to Rs 20.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54667 shares in the past one month.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd slipped 6.35% to Rs 6.93. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24669 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)