Ujjivan SFB rises after good Q1 business update

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan SFB records 22% YoY growth in loan book
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints MD and CEO
Ujjivan SFB board approves raising upto Rs 1,500 cr
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.83 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 7.30% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) rose 3.95% to Rs 15.80 after the bank's total deposits aggregated to Rs 18,433 crore as on 30 June 2022, up 34.8% from 13,673 crore posted in 30 June 2021.Sequentially, total deposits rose 0.8% in Q1 as against Rs 18,292 crore reported as on 31 March 2022.
Gross loan book grew 38.3% to Rs 19,409 crore as on 30 June 2022 as against Rs 14,037 recorded on 30 June 2021. The loan book has increased 6.9% compared with Rs 18,162 crore as on 31 March 2022.
CASA ratio was 28% as on 30 June 2022 as compared with 20.3% as on as on 30 June 2022 and 27.3% as on 31 March 2022. CASA deposits stood at Rs 5,153 crore as on 30 June 2022, jumping 85.8% YoY and rising 3.2% QoQ.
Collection efficiency was 99% for the month of May'22 and Jun'22. It remained strong with persistent focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues.
GNPA for June 2022 was 5.9%, for May 2022 was 6.6% and for April 2022 was 6.9%.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a mass market focused bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments.
The bank reported a 7.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 126.52 crore despite of 25.8% rise in total income to Rs 920.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU