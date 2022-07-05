Ujjivan SFB rises after good Q1 business update

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) rose 3.95% to Rs 15.80 after the bank's total deposits aggregated to Rs 18,433 crore as on 30 June 2022, up 34.8% from 13,673 crore posted in 30 June 2021.

Sequentially, total deposits rose 0.8% in Q1 as against Rs 18,292 crore reported as on 31 March 2022.

Gross loan book grew 38.3% to Rs 19,409 crore as on 30 June 2022 as against Rs 14,037 recorded on 30 June 2021. The loan book has increased 6.9% compared with Rs 18,162 crore as on 31 March 2022.

CASA ratio was 28% as on 30 June 2022 as compared with 20.3% as on as on 30 June 2022 and 27.3% as on 31 March 2022. CASA deposits stood at Rs 5,153 crore as on 30 June 2022, jumping 85.8% YoY and rising 3.2% QoQ.

Collection efficiency was 99% for the month of May'22 and Jun'22. It remained strong with persistent focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues.

GNPA for June 2022 was 5.9%, for May 2022 was 6.6% and for April 2022 was 6.9%.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a mass market focused bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments.

The bank reported a 7.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 126.52 crore despite of 25.8% rise in total income to Rs 920.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

