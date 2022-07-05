Indian Overseas Bank spurts 4.6%, gains for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 18.2, up 4.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.17% jump in NIFTY and a 0.38% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 4.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2488.45, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

