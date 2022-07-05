Marksans Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, PTC India Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2022.

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, PTC India Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2022.

Marksans Pharma Ltd surged 16.44% to Rs 50.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86336 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd spiked 10.50% to Rs 380.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25412 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd soared 7.31% to Rs 579.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44810 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd advanced 7.29% to Rs 83.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87928 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd gained 7.15% to Rs 41.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)