Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 2288.21 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 3.94% to Rs 275.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 264.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 2288.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2062.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

