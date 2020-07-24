Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 2288.21 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 3.94% to Rs 275.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 264.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 2288.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2062.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2288.212062.56 11 OPM %18.2618.14 -PBDT436.01408.46 7 PBT376.57353.55 7 NP275.12264.70 4
