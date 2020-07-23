Mayur Leather Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets
Sales decline 42.57% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net Loss of Mayur Leather Products reported to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.57% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.45% to Rs 9.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.013.50 -43 9.6612.62 -23 OPM %-119.40-45.14 --42.86-22.58 - PBDT-1.71-1.39 -23 -3.05-1.57 -94 PBT-1.81-1.50 -21 -3.46-2.38 -45 NP-3.00-1.43 -110 -2.13-2.38 11

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 18:21 IST

