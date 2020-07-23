Swagruha Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra Q3 PAT down 27 pc at Rs 160 cr
IRB Infra advances on emerging as preferred bidder
IRB Infra Q3 PAT declines 27% YoY
IRB Infrastructure Developers receives 1st tranche of investment of Rs 3753 cr from GIC affiliates
IRB Infra's SPV achieves COD for its Goa-Karnataka border highway project
-
Sales decline 88.24% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Swagruha Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.17 -88 0.210.40 -48 OPM %-150.0029.41 -19.0520.00 - PBDT-0.030.05 PL 0.040.08 -50 PBT-0.030.05 PL 0.040.08 -50 NP-0.040.04 PL 0.030.06 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU