AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.68% to Rs 1184.12 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 5.51% to Rs 200.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 190.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 23.68% to Rs 1184.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 957.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1184.12957.39 24 OPM %59.6963.74 -PBDT264.34259.33 2 PBT264.34259.33 2 NP200.81190.32 6
