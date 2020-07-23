JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets
Business Standard

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 23.68% to Rs 1184.12 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 5.51% to Rs 200.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 190.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 23.68% to Rs 1184.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 957.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1184.12957.39 24 OPM %59.6963.74 -PBDT264.34259.33 2 PBT264.34259.33 2 NP200.81190.32 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU