AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 5.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 5.51% to Rs 200.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 190.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 23.68% to Rs 1184.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 957.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

