Mphasis gains after acquiring UK-based Datalytx

Mphasis gained 1.93% to Rs 1,325.55 after the IT company announced the acquisition of Datalytx, a leading next-gen data engineering and consultancy company.

Mphasis through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mphasis Consulting, has on Thursday, 19 November 2020 acquired Datalytyx for consideration up to GBP 13.3 million. Datalytyx is a leading UK-based, Snowflake and Talend partner specializing in Next-Gen Data Engineering and consultancy company.

Mphasis said the acquisition is expected to provide access to strengthen company's Next-Gen Data GTM Strategy and provide higher value partnership status with Snowflake and Talend for cloud-based data services. The acquisition also provides access to highly skilled data professionals and sales professionals thereby creating an offshore pool of Snowflake and Talend expertise

Mphasis is an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services.

