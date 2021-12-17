Mphasis Ltd rises for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3274.2, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 138.49% in last one year as compared to a 23.8% jump in NIFTY and a 57.81% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 48.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

