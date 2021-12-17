Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 364.17 points or 2.01% at 17767.24 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.09%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.42%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.4%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.12%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.96%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.76%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.7%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.27%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 564.95 or 0.98% at 57336.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 174.6 points or 1.01% at 17073.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 329.99 points or 1.14% at 28725.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 140.71 points or 1.59% at 8687.86.

On BSE,1068 shares were trading in green, 2215 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

