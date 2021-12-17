Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 178.08 points or 2.33% at 7464.52 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 3.18%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.09%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.74%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 2.54%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.42%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.4%), Oil India Ltd (down 2.35%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.12%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.05%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.33%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 0.89%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.24%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 564.95 or 0.98% at 57336.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 174.6 points or 1.01% at 17073.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 329.99 points or 1.14% at 28725.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 140.71 points or 1.59% at 8687.86.

On BSE,1068 shares were trading in green, 2215 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

