Volumes jump at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Sheela Foam Ltd saw volume of 2834 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 561 shares

Tata Metaliks Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 October 2020.

Sheela Foam Ltd saw volume of 2834 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.1,322.50. Volumes stood at 1670 shares in the last session.

Tata Metaliks Ltd saw volume of 4206 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1152 shares. The stock increased 3.76% to Rs.515.95. Volumes stood at 2856 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91665 shares. The stock gained 3.32% to Rs.317.70. Volumes stood at 1.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Karnataka Bank Ltd saw volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72219 shares. The stock increased 3.81% to Rs.43.60. Volumes stood at 68046 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd recorded volume of 2.6 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.06% to Rs.57.00. Volumes stood at 3.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)