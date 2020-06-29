MRF consolidated net profit rises 131.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 3685.16 croreNet profit of MRF rose 131.01% to Rs 679.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 293.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 3685.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4137.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.82% to Rs 1422.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1130.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 16239.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16062.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3685.164137.67 -11 16239.3616062.46 1 OPM %15.8314.10 -14.6214.35 - PBDT570.82633.40 -10 2416.572459.78 -2 PBT303.82418.50 -27 1434.251652.18 -13 NP679.02293.93 131 1422.571130.61 26
