RBI Extends Enhanced Borrowing Facility For Banks To Meet Their Liquidity Shortages
Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 44.36% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.11% to Rs 57.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 969.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales237.67297.80 -20 969.321028.76 -6 OPM %8.8311.55 -10.7913.19 - PBDT20.5430.21 -32 94.00122.13 -23 PBT16.8427.54 -39 79.79111.04 -28 NP12.1921.91 -44 57.3473.62 -22

Mon, June 29 2020. 11:32 IST

