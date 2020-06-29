Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 44.36% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 237.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 297.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.11% to Rs 57.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 969.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

