V-Mart Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Affle India Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd and Magma Fincorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2021.

V-Mart Retail Ltd soared 12.63% to Rs 2799 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1118 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd spiked 12.22% to Rs 70.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77485 shares in the past one month.

Affle India Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 5094.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9051 shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd jumped 9.99% to Rs 117.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72167 shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd advanced 9.95% to Rs 93.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

