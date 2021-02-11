SORIL Infra Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Route Mobile Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2021.
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd spiked 17.14% to Rs 139.45 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23156 shares in the past one month.
Route Mobile Ltd soared 16.76% to Rs 1486. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37854 shares in the past one month.
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd surged 16.49% to Rs 670. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 761 shares in the past one month.
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup advanced 12.66% to Rs 241.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 440 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Investments Ltd gained 12.01% to Rs 332.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1084 shares in the past one month.
