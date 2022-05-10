Vedant Fashions gains after stellar Q4 performance

Vedant Fashions rose 1.70% to Rs 1005.25 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.70 crore in Q4 FY22, which is higher by 86.3% as compared with a net profit of Rs 47.60 crore in Q4 FY21.
Revenue from operations increased by 54.7% YoY to Rs 296.25 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 119.58 crore, up by 82.2% from Rs 65.64 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company recorded 2.4 times increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.91 crore in FY22 from Rs 132.90 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose by 84.3% to Rs 1,040.84 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Vedant Fashions is engaged in retailing of ethnic wear. Its 'Manyavar' brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence. Its other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz. The Manyavar brand accounts for about 80% of the company's revenues.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU