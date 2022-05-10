Vedant Fashions gains after stellar Q4 performance

Vedant Fashions rose 1.70% to Rs 1005.25 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.70 crore in Q4 FY22, which is higher by 86.3% as compared with a net profit of Rs 47.60 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased by 54.7% YoY to Rs 296.25 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 119.58 crore, up by 82.2% from Rs 65.64 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company recorded 2.4 times increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.91 crore in FY22 from Rs 132.90 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose by 84.3% to Rs 1,040.84 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Vedant Fashions is engaged in retailing of ethnic wear. Its 'Manyavar' brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence. Its other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz. The Manyavar brand accounts for about 80% of the company's revenues.

