Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Trident Ltd and HLE Glascoat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2022.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd surged 11.05% to Rs 840.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97167 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd spiked 5.84% to Rs 184.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd soared 5.77% to Rs 2277.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1475 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd advanced 4.93% to Rs 51.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd rose 4.77% to Rs 4206.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2282 shares in the past one month.

