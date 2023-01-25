MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aveer Foods Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, ISMT Ltd and Radhika Jeweltech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2023.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd soared 15.66% to Rs 71.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 81809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6414 shares in the past one month.

Aveer Foods Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 266.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12818 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd spiked 8.37% to Rs 77.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10381 shares in the past one month.

ISMT Ltd jumped 7.54% to Rs 62.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd advanced 7.53% to Rs 284.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21819 shares in the past one month.

