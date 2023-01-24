Smartlink Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd and Radhika Jeweltech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2023.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd spiked 17.27% to Rs 158.55 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 56442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 627 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd soared 16.60% to Rs 270.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2400 shares in the past one month.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd surged 16.10% to Rs 155. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1041 shares in the past one month.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd advanced 14.59% to Rs 75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60635 shares in the past one month.

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 264.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20872 shares in the past one month.

