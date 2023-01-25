Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd and Esab India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2023.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd and Esab India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2023.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd surged 7.61% to Rs 526.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20157 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd spiked 7.02% to Rs 373.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75198 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd soared 5.39% to Rs 796.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4162 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd exploded 5.32% to Rs 23.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd added 5.02% to Rs 4054. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 296 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)