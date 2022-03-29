MSMEs Are Growth Accelerators Making Significant Contribution To GDP: Union Minister

-
ALSO READ
'Clueless at 30' graces the bookshelves for millennials
Benchmarks end with significant cuts; metal stocks slump
Benchmarks end with significant cuts; metal stocks tumble
ASEAN-India Summit Highlights Significant Progress In Strategic Partnership
Sensex, Nifty end with significant cuts; European shares advance
-
Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane has said MSMEs are growth accelerators making a significant contribution to GDP and need to be strengthened. He emphasized upon the significance of MSMEs in the GDP of the country. He said for a long time now, MSMEs have been working amidst minimum resources and yet making a significant contribution to the GDP of the country. The Minister said it is, therefore, necessary that these growth accelerators are handheld and strengthened. He said in this direction there has definitely been significant collective efforts to strengthen the sector and various schemes of the government are directed towards opening up new avenues for MSMEs. He further said the Government has well ensured that the MSME sector receives an unhindered credit flow from financial institutions, technology support for development and modernization, access to export markets, infrastructure facility, training and capacity building facility and welfare of workforce.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU