MSMEs Are Growth Accelerators Making Significant Contribution To GDP: Union Minister

Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane has said MSMEs are growth accelerators making a significant contribution to GDP and need to be strengthened. He emphasized upon the significance of MSMEs in the GDP of the country. He said for a long time now, MSMEs have been working amidst minimum resources and yet making a significant contribution to the GDP of the country. The Minister said it is, therefore, necessary that these growth accelerators are handheld and strengthened. He said in this direction there has definitely been significant collective efforts to strengthen the sector and various schemes of the government are directed towards opening up new avenues for MSMEs. He further said the Government has well ensured that the MSME sector receives an unhindered credit flow from financial institutions, technology support for development and modernization, access to export markets, infrastructure facility, training and capacity building facility and welfare of workforce.

