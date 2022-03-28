India and UAE Unveil Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

-
ALSO READ
India's Exports Share In GDP Should Rise To At Least 20% Says Piyush Goyal
India Pavilion at EXPO2020 celebrates India-UAE CEPA Signing
Piyush Goyal welcomes the world to participate in India's golden growth story
Va Tech Wabag secures order worth USD 100 mn in UAE
Va Tech Wabag sizzles after order win
-
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Government of India, announced the unveiling of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at a press conference held on 28 March 2022 during his visit to the United Arab Emirates. Goyal is in UAE to participate in 'Investopia Summit' and 'World Government Summit' being held in Dubai on 28th March 2022 and 29th March 2022 respectively. With this launch, the text of the India-UAE CEPA is now available in public domain.
India-UAE CEPA was signed on 18 February 2022 in New Delhi during the India-UAE Virtual Summit. The India-UAE CEPA is the first deep and full free trade Agreement to be signed by India with any country in the past decade. The Agreement is a comprehensive agreement, which will cover Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Trade in Services, Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, Dispute Settlement, Movement of Natural Persons, Telecom, Customs Procedures, Pharmaceutical products, Government Procurement, IPR, Investment, Digital Trade and Cooperation in other Areas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU