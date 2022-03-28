Government Liabilties Increase In December Quarter

-
-
The government's total liabilities rose to Rs 128.41 lakh crore in December quarter from Rs 125.71 lakh crore in the three months ended September 2021, according to the latest public debt management report from the Department Of Economic Affairs. The increase reflects a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.15% in October-December 2021-22. The total outright volume of trading in G-Secs (including T-Bills and SDLs) at Rs 20.15 lakh crore during Q3 FY 22, showed a y-o-y decline of 16.06% compared to Rs 24.00 lakh crore during Q3 of FY21. This is also lower than Rs 26.03 lakh crore registered during previous quarter.
The weighted average yield on primary issuances of dated securities showed an increase to 6.33% in Q3 of FY22 from 6.26 per cent in Q2 of FY22. The weighted average maturity of issuances of dated securities was also higher at 16.88 years in Q3 of FY22 (16.51 years in Q2 of FY22). The weighted average maturity of outstanding stock of dated securities was higher at 11.69 years at the end of Q3 of FY22 as compared to 11.33 years at the end of Q3 of FY21.
