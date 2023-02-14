JUST IN
MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 661.65 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 661.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 588.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales661.65588.54 12 OPM %4.554.27 -PBDT11.537.14 61 PBT-2.11-6.71 69 NP2.50-6.88 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:42 IST

