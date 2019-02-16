JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vallabha Poly-Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

MSP Steel & Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.37 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 49.60% to Rs 493.06 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.60% to Rs 493.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 329.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales493.06329.58 50 OPM %6.5510.28 -PBDT17.653.73 373 PBT3.93-10.54 LP NP8.37-10.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements