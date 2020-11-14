Muhurat day closing bell: Barometers hit record high, Nifty ends above 12,750

Key benchmarks trimmed initial gains and ended with decent gains on the Muhurat trading session today. Buying was broad based with IT stocks rising the most. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 194.98 points or 0.45% at 43,637.98. The Nifty 50 index added 60.30 points or 0.47% at 12,780.25.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 43,830.93 and the Nifty hit a record high of 12,828.70 in initial deals today.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index climbed 0.62% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1842 shares rose and 606 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged.

The domestic stock market was open today for a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali. The session also marked the beginning of Samvat 2077, the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.

The exchanges will remain closed on Monday, 16 November 2020, on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 5,34,79,378 with 13,04,682 deaths. India reported 4,80,719 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,29,188 deaths while 81,63,572 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Gainers & Losers:

Bharti Airtel (up 1.17%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.11%) and Bajaj Finserv (up 0.95%) were top Sensex gainers.

Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.32%), Titan Company (down 0.25%) and UltraTech Cement (down 0.19%) were major Sensex losers.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index was up 0.53% to 21,549.70, rising for fourth consecutive trading session. The index has added 2.72% in four days.

Infosys (up 0.87%), Mphasis (up 0.68%), TCS (up 0.62%), Coforge (up 0.61%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 0.59%) and Wipro (up 0.51%) were top gainers in IT segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Steel gained 1.15%. The steel maker reported 49.58% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,665.07 crore on 7.4% increase in net sales to Rs 36,475.66 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. On a consolidated basis, the company's steel production declined by 3.2% to 6.73 million tonnes and steel deliveries improved 13.3% to 7.40 million tonnes in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. EBITDA rose by 59.7% to Rs 6,217 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 3,893 crore in Q2 FY20. EBITDA per ton improved by 40.8% to Rs 8,396 in the second quarter from Rs 5,963 in the same period last year. Tata Steel said that all major sites in India operating close to full capacity utilization. The company's India business reported 23.4% fall in net profit from continuing operations to Rs 2,606 crore despite a 14.2% increase in turnover to Rs 23,067 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. The company's India business reported 2% increase in steel production to 4.59 million tonnes while the deliveries jumped by 22.3% to 5.05 million tonnes in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. EBITDA from India operations surged by 49.4% YoY to Rs.6,025 crore in Q2 FY21, driven by higher volumes, improved realizations and cost efficiencies.

ONGC was up 0.76%.

The state-run oil major's consolidated net profit fell 19% to Rs 4335 crore on 17.7% decline in net sales to Rs 83,619.16 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) slipped 7.5% to Rs 8,569.53 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 9,259.69 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total crude oil production fell 2.7% to 5.686 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. Total gas production slipped 6.2% to 5.880 billion cubic metre (BCM) in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. Value added products skid 3.2% to 826 kilo tonnes (KT) in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) gained 2.16%. The company's consolidated net profit fell 1% to Rs 615.19 crore on 40.7% jump in net sales to Rs 4,853.60 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 71.7% to Rs 826.43 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 481.29 crore in Q2 September 2019. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)'s operations and financial results for the current half year had been impacted by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Indiabulls Real Estate jumped 5.32%. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 76.14 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 301.17 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter slumped 98.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 20.15 crore. The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 77.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 365.94 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Meanwhile, Indiabulls Real Estate said that the proposed scheme of amalgamation of NAM Estates & Embassy One Commercial Property Developments into the company had been filed with SEBI/Stock Exchanges for their approval. Entities controlled by the Blackstone Group Inc have signed definitive documents for their participation in the merger, it added. On 18 August 2020, the company said that it entered into a definitive agreement with NAM Estates and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments, both Embassy group entities, to merge their residential and commercial projects across markets. Following the merger being effected, the resultant listed entity shall be owned 44.9% by Embassy Group, 26.2% by the existing public & institutional shareholders, 9.8% by existing IBREL Promoter Group and 19.1% by BREP & other Embassy institutional investors.

Global Markets:

U. S. stock indexes closed sharply higher Friday, notching a pair of fresh records, as Wall Street wrapped up a week framed by optimism over the prospects of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 and yet gloom over a spike in the viral outbreak in the U. S. and Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 399.64 points, or 1.4%, to reach 29,479.81, and briefly traded higher than its February 12 closing record at 29,551.42. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index gained 48.14 points to close at 3,585.15, for a gain of 1.4%, a fresh record. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 119.70 points, a gain of 1%, ending at 11,829.29.

