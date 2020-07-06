Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd sees good buying

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.52% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 2.27% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 7.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14771.05, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 268.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

