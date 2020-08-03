Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 77.39 points or 1.27% at 6022.91 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 5.07%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.91%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.74%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.6%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.24%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 1.2%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.61%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.41%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.38%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 5.24%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.93%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 4.44%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 557.67 or 1.48% at 37049.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 143.9 points or 1.3% at 10929.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.45 points or 1.09% at 13163.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.48 points or 0.5% at 4516.85.

On BSE,1365 shares were trading in green, 1144 were trading in red and 181 were unchanged.

