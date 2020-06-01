Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.34% to Rs 104.59 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India declined 2.19% to Rs 57.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.34% to Rs 104.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.76% to Rs 208.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 370.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

