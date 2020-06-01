Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.34% to Rs 104.59 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India declined 2.19% to Rs 57.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.34% to Rs 104.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.76% to Rs 208.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 370.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales104.5978.44 33 370.44298.35 24 OPM %36.2930.58 -39.2231.04 - PBDT62.0552.20 19 256.43178.94 43 PBT56.5548.14 17 238.59163.65 46 NP57.1558.43 -2 208.52136.50 53
