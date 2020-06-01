JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit declines 4.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 76.53% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.34% to Rs 104.59 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India declined 2.19% to Rs 57.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.34% to Rs 104.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 78.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.76% to Rs 208.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 136.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 370.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 298.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales104.5978.44 33 370.44298.35 24 OPM %36.2930.58 -39.2231.04 - PBDT62.0552.20 19 256.43178.94 43 PBT56.5548.14 17 238.59163.65 46 NP57.1558.43 -2 208.52136.50 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 08:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU