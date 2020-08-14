Peeti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Peeti Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
NCW to review Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act amid spike in cases
India serves as source, destination point for various
Indian-origin physician indicted for sex trafficking
NCW launches WhatsApp number to report domestic violence during lockdown
-
Sales decline 72.78% to Rs 1.44 croreNet loss of Peeti Securities reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.78% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.445.29 -73 OPM %-6.253.02 -PBDT-0.070.17 PL PBT-0.080.16 PL NP-0.080.12 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU