Abbott India standalone net profit rises 54.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 1064.27 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 54.22% to Rs 180.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 116.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 1064.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 998.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

