Abbott India standalone net profit rises 54.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 1064.27 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 54.22% to Rs 180.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 116.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 1064.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 998.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1064.27998.89 7 OPM %21.9317.44 -PBDT256.60201.75 27 PBT242.50186.95 30 NP180.35116.94 54
