U. Y. Fincorp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
K K Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Muthoot Fincorp to resume money transfer services with limited branches
Mangal Credit & Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 71.48% in the December 2019 quarter
Muthoot Fincorp raises Rs 125 crore via bonds
-
Sales decline 11.69% to Rs 4.61 croreNet Loss of U. Y. Fincorp reported to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.69% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 17.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.615.22 -12 17.2120.01 -14 OPM %-181.13-123.56 --21.5630.93 - PBDT-8.16-6.45 -27 -3.626.57 PL PBT-8.20-6.50 -26 -3.766.38 PL NP-7.31-5.18 -41 -5.594.40 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU