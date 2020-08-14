Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 134.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.65% to Rs 425.28 croreNet Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 134.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 138.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.65% to Rs 425.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 510.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 458.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 490.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 1704.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1940.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales425.28510.24 -17 1704.511940.35 -12 OPM %-11.40-10.18 --6.48-7.10 - PBDT-125.01-108.79 -15 -410.22-419.21 2 PBT-145.35-130.67 -11 -492.35-508.04 3 NP-134.16-138.15 3 -458.89-490.74 6
