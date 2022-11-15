Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra gains as toll collections jumps 37% YoY in September 2022
Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 75.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 83.11% in the September 2022 quarter
P. H. Capital standalone net profit rises 5.80% in the September 2022 quarter
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 6.58% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 103.95% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 17.65% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 103.95% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.101.52 104 OPM %96.45151.97 -PBDT1.070.69 55 PBT1.060.68 56 NP0.800.68 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU