Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.95% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 17.65% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 103.95% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.101.52 104 OPM %96.45151.97 -PBDT1.070.69 55 PBT1.060.68 56 NP0.800.68 18

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

