Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 17.65% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 103.95% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

