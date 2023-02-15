Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nagreeka Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 82.35% in the December 2022 quarter
SBC Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Fino Payments Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 39.17% to Rs 70.05 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 85.46% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.17% to Rs 70.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales70.05115.15 -39 OPM %6.806.89 -PBDT2.194.20 -48 PBT0.362.36 -85 NP0.412.82 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU