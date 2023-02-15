Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.17% to Rs 70.05 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 85.46% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.17% to Rs 70.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.70.05115.156.806.892.194.200.362.360.412.82

