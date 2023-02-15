JUST IN
ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 85.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.17% to Rs 70.05 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 85.46% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.17% to Rs 70.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales70.05115.15 -39 OPM %6.806.89 -PBDT2.194.20 -48 PBT0.362.36 -85 NP0.412.82 -85

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:55 IST

