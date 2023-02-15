Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 123.81% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter
BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Funds managed by Motilal Oswal Private Equity, India SME and Motilal Oswal Finvest Limited invest in Simpolo Group
Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 42.39% to Rs 3.46 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 123.81% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.39% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.462.43 42 OPM %314.45202.06 -PBDT10.934.71 132 PBT10.934.71 132 NP9.874.41 124
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU