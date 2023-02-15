Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 123.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.39% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 123.81% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.39% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.462.43314.45202.0610.934.7110.934.719.874.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)