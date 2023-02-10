Nandan Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.03% to Rs 262.24 croreNet loss of Nandan Denim reported to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.03% to Rs 262.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 583.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales262.24583.18 -55 OPM %-0.018.21 -PBDT-9.6240.96 PL PBT-17.7327.05 PL NP-13.3819.72 PL
