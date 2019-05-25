Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 281.03% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 765.20 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 281.03% to Rs 37.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 765.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 646.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales765.20646.80 18 OPM %11.707.70 -PBDT82.9833.57 147 PBT47.067.50 527 NP37.159.75 281
