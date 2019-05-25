Meghmani Organics standalone net profit rises 154.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.59% to Rs 377.13 crore

Net profit of rose 154.26% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.59% to Rs 377.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 280.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.28% to Rs 168.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1410.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1238.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

377.13280.201410.421238.0018.578.2916.4713.8366.5828.60225.19166.4355.1317.61178.90123.8130.1311.85168.6976.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)