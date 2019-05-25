JUST IN
Meghmani Organics standalone net profit rises 154.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.59% to Rs 377.13 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics rose 154.26% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.59% to Rs 377.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 280.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.28% to Rs 168.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1410.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1238.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales377.13280.20 35 1410.421238.00 14 OPM %18.578.29 -16.4713.83 - PBDT66.5828.60 133 225.19166.43 35 PBT55.1317.61 213 178.90123.81 44 NP30.1311.85 154 168.6976.93 119

