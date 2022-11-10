Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps after Q2 PAT spurts 70% YoY

Narayana Hrudayalaya jumped 4.77% to Rs 775.65 after the healthcare player's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 168.9 crore in Q2 FY23, translating into YoY growth of 69.9% and QoQ growth of 52.6% respectively.

Consolidated total operating income was Rs 1141.60 crore for Q2 FY23 as against Rs 940.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting an increase of 21.4% YoY and 10.5% QoQ respectively.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 274.9 crore, reflecting a margin of 24.1% as against Rs 181 crore in Q2 FY22, translating into a YoY growth of 51.9% and QoQ growth of 37.5% respectively.

Total expenses rose 15.8% YoY to Rs 946.82 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of purchasing medical consumables, drugs and surgical instruments (up 12.3% to Rs 268.18 crore), employee benefits expense (up 14.8% to Rs 217.27 crore) and professional fees to doctors (up 14.5% to Rs 191.95 crore).

As on 30 September 2022, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and current investments was Rs 267.7 crore representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.14. (Out of which, borrowings worth $26.2 million is foreign currency denominated).

On a consolidated basis, net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 587.29 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022, higher than Rs 262.96 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya, said "Building upon the momentum of the previous quarter and backed by continued strong performance across our units, we are pleased to have delivered record profitability for the group during the quarter gone by. Anchored by our flagship units along with sustained uptick in other hospitals, ensured that our Indian operations, after having been severely impacted during the pandemic, is back to a healthy growth trajectory. Separately, after the blip in the previous quarter, our Cayman Islands' operations retracing the strong traction generated over the last couple of years also recorded its highest ever profitability during this period. While the results do bear out our focus on execution, as articulated, we are looking to also pursue strategic growth avenues as reflected in our recent acquisitions across our core Bengaluru region as well as Cayman Islands. Overall, we remain confident about the prospects of the overall healthcare ecosystem and our ability to deliver quality affordable solution to all sections of the society."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 20 hospitals and 4 heart centres across India along with overseas presence across a hospital at Cayman Islands and a managed hospital at St. Lucia with over 6,100 operational beds across all its centres & potential to reach a capacity of 6,400 beds.

