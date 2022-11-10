Tata Motors Ltd Slips 3.97%, S&P BSE Auto index Shed 1.29%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 5.72% over last one month compared to 5.6% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.2% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd fell 3.97% today to trade at Rs 415.8. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 1.29% to quote at 30165.3. The index is up 5.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tube Investments of India Ltd decreased 2.51% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 13.93 % over last one year compared to the 0.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 5.72% over last one month compared to 5.6% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 6.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 536.5 on 17 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.05 on 12 May 2022.

