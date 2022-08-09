Narayana Hrudayalaya reports 45% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Narayana Hrudayalaya recorded 45.1% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.6 crore on a 20.2% increase in total operating income to Rs 1,033.4 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 200 crore, reflecting a margin of 19.4%, as against Rs 140.4 crore in Q1 FY22 translating into YoY growth of 42.5%.

As on 30 June 2022, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and current investments was Rs 82.9 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.05. (Out of which, borrowings worth US$ 28 million is foreign currency denominated).

Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya, said With the near normalization of services post the onset of pandemic leading to an all-round strong uptick in performance across our units, we are pleased to report record profitability for our Indian operations during the quarter gone by, surpassing the previous highs witnessed in Q3 FY22.

Complemented by our steady overseas operations at Cayman Islands, overall, we remain well-placed to build further upon this business momentum notwithstanding any fresh Covid-19 related uncertainties.

Looking ahead, while continuing to consolidate our operations, we would look to pursue growth opportunities both in India and overseas to derive synergies from our robust existing operations to maximize value for all our stakeholders.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is a healthcare service provider, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 20 hospitals and 4 heart centres across India along with overseas presence across a hospital at Cayman Islands and a managed hospital at St. Lucia with over 6,000 operational beds across all its centres & potential to reach a capacity of over 6,300 beds.

