Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Spurts 7.11%

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd rose 7.11% today to trade at Rs 793. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.17% to quote at 23825.56. The index is up 3.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lupin Ltd increased 6.99% and Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 3.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 5.99 % over last one year compared to the 0.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd has added 11.84% over last one month compared to 3.06% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 6.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8931 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32526 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 810.15 on 10 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 530.25 on 29 Nov 2021.

