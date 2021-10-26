Narayani Steels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd and G R Infraprojects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 October 2021.

Narayani Steels Ltd lost 9.85% to Rs 27.9 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd crashed 7.27% to Rs 25.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22414 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd tumbled 6.91% to Rs 9.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17190 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd dropped 6.47% to Rs 63.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11537 shares in the past one month.

G R Infraprojects Ltd plummeted 5.39% to Rs 2009. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11842 shares in the past one month.

