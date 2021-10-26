Volumes jump at TCI Express Ltd counter

TCI Express Ltd witnessed volume of 8.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90678 shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 October 2021.

TCI Express Ltd witnessed volume of 8.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90678 shares. The stock increased 14.12% to Rs.1,874.40. Volumes stood at 75500 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd clocked volume of 12.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.76% to Rs.699.95. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 30.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.20% to Rs.949.60. Volumes stood at 7.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd saw volume of 10.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.846.55. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd recorded volume of 77.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.59% to Rs.191.25. Volumes stood at 12.21 lakh shares in the last session.

